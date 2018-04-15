James Comey rips ‘morally unfit’ Trump, says he’s a ‘stain’ on everyone around him

Ex-FBI director James Comey eviscerated his former boss President Donald Trump as a serial liar who is “morally unfit to be president,” comparing his attitude to that of a mob boss and suggesting that he treats women like pieces of meat, according to a transcript of his highly anticipated interview with ABC.

Asked if he felt Trump was unfit to be president, Comey replied in the affirmative, but said his reasoning had nothing to do with concerns over the president’s mental health, according to a clip of the interview tweeted by ABC.

“I don’t buy the stuff about him being mentally incompetent or [in] early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above-average intelligence who’s tracking conversations and knows what’s going on,” Comey told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president.”

.@GStephanopoulos: “Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?”

ABC aired one hour of the interview on Sunday night, but a transcript of the full interview showed Comey painting Trump’s attitude to his staff as similar to that of a mob boss, in that his priorities centred around him and his best interests, rather than that of the country or the greater good.

Comey also compared his experience conversing with Trump to “watching a jigsaw puzzle contest with a shot clock,” stating that Trump has a tendency to speak in monologues, and rapidly switch from one topic to the next without giving anyone a chance to interject or state their disagreement.

He even discussed his first impressions of Trump’s physical appearance, confirming that his tie was too long, his hands were average-sized (as opposed to unusually small as has been rumoured) and he “looked slightly orange up close with small white half-moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning goggles.”

The airing of the interview was preceded by a slew of tweets from Trump on Sunday morning, in which he called Comey a “slimeball” and “the WORST FBI Director in history.”

The ABC interview is the first of a series of scheduled media appearances by Comey to promote his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

