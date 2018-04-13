Politics
April 13, 2018 8:24 am
Updated: April 13, 2018 8:27 am

Donald Trump calls James Comey a ‘LEAKER & LIAR,’ who should be prosecuted

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

In his book entitled A Higher Loyalty, Comey slams Trump as unethical and 'untethered to truth'

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at James Comey, calling the fired FBI boss a “proven LEAKER & LIAR,” a day after excerpts from Comey’s forthcoming tell-all book were released.

Comey’s book, titled A Higher Loyalty, sheds light on the time he spent inside the Trump administration, the details of his firing, and even goes so far as to compare the president to a mob boss.

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired,” Trump tweeted. “He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and…..”

In the book, Comey compares Trump to a mafia don and calls his leadership of the country “ego-driven and about personal loyalty.”

READ MORE: Comey memoir compares Trump to a mob boss — here are 5 things you need to know

He also reveals new details about his interactions with Trump and his own decision-making in handling the Hillary Clinton email investigation before the 2016 election.

Comey casts Trump as a mobster-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics and tried to pressure him personally regarding his investigation into Russian election interference.

More to come…

