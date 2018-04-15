Lawyer for Trump attorney Michael Cohen says evidence protected by client-attorney privilege

An attorney for President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer has told a federal judge that prosecutors should not get to study evidence seized from his personal lawyer until that lawyer and the president have reviewed those materials to see what is subject to attorney-client privilege.

Attorney Joanna Hendon made the request in a letter submitted late Sunday to federal Judge Kimba Wood in a Manhattan court.

Federal officials raided Trump lawyer Michael Cohen‘s residences, office and safety deposit box, taking records and electronic devices including two cellphones.

Cohen has been ordered to appear Monday in federal court in New York for arguments over last week’s raid.

Prosecutors say they are investigating Cohen’s personal business activities, but haven’t said what law they think he’s broken.