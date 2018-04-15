Politics
April 15, 2018 4:30 pm
Updated: April 15, 2018 4:31 pm

Stormy Daniels to attend Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s hearing Monday

By Karen Freifeld Reuters

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels will attend a court hearing in New York on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Daniels‘ lawyer said on Sunday.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is engaged in a legal battle with Cohen over a $130,000 agreement for her to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump. The agreement was reached just before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen is due in Manhattan federal court as part of a criminal investigation largely related to his business practices. He was ordered to appear as his lawyers try to hold off prosecutors from reviewing documents and other materials seized last week in raids on his home, office and hotel room.

“She will attend,” Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wrote to Reuters, when asked whether the adult-film actress would be in court.

Avenatti had tweeted on Friday about Cohen’s ordered appearance with a comment that the “weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy.”

Last week, a source familiar with the raids said that FBI agents were looking for information on payments to Daniels among materials related to other business dealings.

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He is seeking to delay Clifford’s California case against him and Trump because of the criminal investigation.

