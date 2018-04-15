Shots fired as RCMP recover stolen Regina taxi in rural Saskatchewan

North Battleford/Maidstone RCMP say shots were fired during the recovery of a stolen Regina taxi cab this weekend in rural Saskatchewan.

Regina police were called to the 2900-block of Parliament Avenue for a robbery and assault with a weapon on Friday morning.

Officers found a 34-year-old man with injuries consistent with a stabbing and believed his taxi, a Dodge Caravan, was stolen by an assailant.

Regina police were asking for help locating the taxi while at the same time advising people not to approach the vehicle or driver.

The vehicle involved in a theft at a gas station in Lashburn, Sask., at around 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday matched the description of the stolen cab.

Maidstone RCMP located the van on Highway 16 and activated their emergency equipment, however the driver did not stop.

The van was followed to west of Delmas at which time a gun was fired from it. RCMP said this resulted in one of their members firing their gun.

An RCMP vehicle struck the van and the cab became stuck in a ditch.

RCMP officials said a firearm was pointed towards them and a member fired their gun.

With help from police dog services, a man and a woman were arrested at the scene. The woman was treated for what were described as minor injuries as a result of dog bites.

No RCMP members were injured.

Both people are in police custody. No charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.