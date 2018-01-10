Winnipeg taxi passenger arrested after traffic stop reveals illegal weapons

A routine traffic stop of a Winnipeg taxi in the North End led to the arrest of the passenger Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight Jan. 10, Winnipeg police patrol officers pulled over a taxi near Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue for a broken light.

While talking to the cab driver, police glanced at the passenger in the back seat and noticed what looked like a gun sticking out of a bag.

Officers then ordered the Winnipeg man out of the cab and discovered a can of bear spray, a .22 calibre sawed-off rifle and three rounds of ammunition.

Derrick Scott Coutu, 38, was arrested and charged with:

possess weapon

transport firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

carry concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of firearm, restricted weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order X8

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

Const. Tammy Skrabek of the Winnipeg police said the discovery of the weapons was ‘happenstance’ and they don’t know where Coutu was heading or what his intentions were.