January 10, 2018 5:13 pm

Winnipeg taxi passenger arrested after traffic stop reveals illegal weapons

By Online Producer  Global News
Police pulled over a cab Wednesday to warn about a burnt-out light and ended up arresting the passenger.

File / Global News
A routine traffic stop of a Winnipeg taxi in the North End led to the arrest of the passenger Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight Jan. 10, Winnipeg police patrol officers pulled over a taxi near Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue for a broken light. 

While talking to the cab driver, police glanced at the passenger in the back seat and noticed what looked like a gun sticking out of a bag. 

Officers then ordered the Winnipeg man out of the cab and discovered a can of bear spray, a .22 calibre sawed-off rifle and three rounds of ammunition. 

Derrick Scott Coutu, 38, was arrested and charged with:

  • possess weapon
  • transport firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  • carry concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • possession of firearm, restricted weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order X8
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

Const. Tammy Skrabek of the Winnipeg police said the discovery of the weapons was ‘happenstance’ and they don’t know where Coutu was heading or what his intentions were.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
