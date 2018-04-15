Kirkland resident receives national volunteer award

West Island resident Lorna Fisher was honoured with The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, an award that recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians across the country.

“So many others do so much more,” she said. “But it was given [to me] and I’m taking it. I’m not giving it back.”

READ MORE: P.K. Subban honoured by Governor General for $10M children’s hospital pledge

Fisher has been volunteering at Saint Michael’s Mission for the last 23 years, but she also does a lot of other work in and around the West Island.

The Kirkland resident runs the food bank at Christ Church Beaurepaire. She has participated in the Lakeshore Hospital Foundation gift-wrapping campaign at the Fairview Shopping Centre in Pointe-Claire, helps run yearly poppy campaigns and also drives local seniors in her neighbourhood to appointments.

“It’s important to give back,” said Fisher. “I give back because I’ve been blessed, I haven’t been through it, I’ve had a good life and we’re comfortable.”

The Sovereign’s Medal is an official Canadian honour. It pays tribute to the dedication and commitment of volunteers.