Laura Ingraham joins SNL’s Weekend Update to tout new advertisers

Sponsors of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle have been dropping like flies since its host, Laura Ingraham, mocked a teen who survived the Parkland shooting on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Red Lobster, Blue Apron and Slimfast joined a group of more than 20 sponsors who have pulled their advertising from the show.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller star in SNL skit featuring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

On Saturday Night Live this week, Ingraham (portrayed by Kate McKinnon), appeared on Weekend Update where she talked about her “planned” vacation and new sponsors with host Colin Jost.

“It’s so good to be back after that planned vacation,” Ingraham said. “It was so fun and so planned and so scheduled a long time ago.

“Look the important thing is: I’m back and I’m not going to cave to bullying from the tolerant left,” she said while using quote fingers.

“I don’t care if I’ve lost a couple of sponsors.”

Jost responded: “Well so far you’ve lost 27.”

Ingraham then pointed out: “And all because I trolled a traumatized teen. After spewing venom for decades, Twitter suddenly has made me accountable OK,” she said while rolling her eyes.

READ MORE: Fox News host Laura Ingraham taking vacation as advertisers flee amid Parkland controversy

She then went on to provide a look at some of the new sponsors of The Ingraham Angle.

One new sponsor was “Carl’s Senior, leftover Carl’s Junior food ground to mulch for old people.”

“Mmmmm Carl’s Senior.”

She also mentioned My Pillow and Shkreli’s Jelly: “It’s just jelly that’s $8,000 a jar.”

Later in the skit other new sponsors were mentioned, including Lady Bumpstock and Reverse Mortage.

READ MORE: Fox News host slammed for telling LeBron James to ‘shut up and dribble’

An airline has also signed on to sponsor her show.

“How about Malaysian Airlines, caught in a scandal and need an escape? Malaysian Airlines.”

When Jost asked whether the sponsors were real, she said, “What do you want me to say? I am getting pwned by teenagers.”

The final sponsor namedropped by Ingraham was Cream Soda.

“The soda for whites,” she said “The white one, baby.”

Watch the full skit above.

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV.