Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller star in SNL skit featuring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro both made appearances on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which depicted the interrogation of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Michael Cohen by FBI director Robert Mueller.

The skit was set in the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Justice, where Vice-President Mike Pence and attorney general Jeff Sessions were shown plotting to take advantage of what they suggest is President Trump’s imminent overthrowing.

“In a couple of months, the president will be back to normal. Because it’ll be me,” Pence says at one point, receiving a high-five from Sessions.

READ MORE: Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy resigns from RNC after allegedly paying $1.6M to playmate

Michael Cohen, played by Stiller, then enters the room, and begins to rant about how his office was raided by the FBI, and how Trump is being unfairly targeted.

“It’s a disgrace! This whole raid was a violation of attorney-criminal privilege,” Cohen says. “Do you know how much evidence I have in my office? I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer!”

Pence then confronts Cohen about allegations that he arranged a $1.6 million payment to Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy’s mistress to get her to abort her pregnancy.

“Yeah, $1.6 million for an abortion — thank you, Obamacare!” Cohen retorts.

WATCH: White House ‘not sure’ Cohen still Trump’s attorney

The embattled lawyer is then asked to go to another room to meet someone who’s interested in speaking with him.

Cohen then enters the room to find a lie detector machine on a table. FBI director Mueller, played by Robert De Niro, enters the room.

Mueller then begins asking Cohen a series of questions, and when Cohen denies that Trump knew about a $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, the machine makes loud noises to indicate that he’s lying.

WATCH: ‘Some documents’ seized in Michael Cohen raid by FBI were about Stormy Daniels, lawyer says

Cohen then rants about how the investigations into his practices and those of Trump are a personal witch-hunt, but Mueller counters by stating that the FBI uses code names to avoid personal feelings getting in the way.

He reveals that Trump’s code name used to be “Putin’s little b***h,” but has since been changed to “Stormy’s little b****.”

Cohen then asks to know what his code name is.

“Dead man walking,” De Niro’s Mueller replies.

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV



Follow @Kalvapalle