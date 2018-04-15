Frozen strawberries recalled over hepatitis A contamination

Montana brand frozen strawberries are being pulled from stores due to possible hepatitis A contamination.

The product was available for purchase in all Marché Adonis locations across Quebec and Ontario up until April 14, 2018.

The recalled strawberries were sold frozen, in 1 kg bags, under the Montana brand with UPC code 6222000401487.

Consumers can return the berries to their point of purchase or throw them out.

Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture (MAPAQ) is warning that the tainted berries may not look or smell any different, and that consuming the berries raw could lead to illness. The hepatitis A virus becomes inactive with cooking, according to the MAPAQ.

There have been reported cases of illness in connection with the recalled product.

Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and abdominal discomfort. Infection with hepatitis A can also cause jaundice — a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, as well as dark urine and pale stools.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the symptoms can show up between two to seven weeks after contamination, but that hepatitis A generally clears up by itself within a week or two, although in some individuals it can persist for up to six months.

MAPAQ is recommending that people who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and who consumed the recalled berries within the last 14 days consult a medical professional.

Quebec residents are being asked to call the Info-Santé line at 811 for any health-related questions.