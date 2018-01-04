Pharmacies facing shortage of hepatitis A vaccine

It’s one of the most common vaccines recommended for travellers, but the hepatitis A shot is in short supply in Calgary pharmacies and beyond.

“It’s a Canada-wide problem,” Polaris Travel Clinic pharmacist Jason Kmet said. “There are supply shortages in the [United] States as well.”

Many pharmacies around Calgary have completely run out or have very few vaccinations left and don’t know when they will be able to restock.

The problem is due to a supply shortage from one of the two manufacturers of the vaccine.

According to drugshortagescanada.ca, a website under contract with Health Canada, the reason for the shortage is because of an increase in demand for the drug.

Pharmacists say the second manufacturer is now also facing issues filling orders because it can’t keep up with the increased demand.

“I think it’s been more of an issue of supply and demand because of the fact there have been…big outbreaks in [United] States,” Kmet said. “The demand of the vaccine has shot up and as a result, it’s more of a domino effect.”

There’s been a series of recalls in Alberta in the past few months due to hepatitis A contamination.

A Safeway bakery worker in Okotoks tested positive for the illness in December, prompting the grocery store to issue a warning to customers who purchased bulk donuts.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) offered free clinics for anyone who customers who may have been exposed; 67 customers rolled up their sleeves to get shots along with 56 Safeway employees.

AHS said there have been no further reports of hepatitis A from the incident.

In September, some frozen fruit products sold at a handful of grocery stores in Alberta and British Columbia were recalled due to hepatits A contamination.

AHS says it has its own supply of the vaccine and still has plenty of stock, should any further concerns of an outbreak arise in Alberta.

The Twinrix vaccine is still widely available, which protects against both hepatitis A and B. However, many Calgarians already have their hepatitis B shot, since it is now part of a provincial vaccination program in schools.

Kmet said the manufacturer told him there should be more vaccines available in about three weeks.

Hepatitis A is a virus-caused infection of the liver. It is spread through the fecal-oral route and individuals typically contract it through direct contact with an infected person. People can also contract hepatitis A by consuming food or water that’s been contaminated.

A hepatitis A vaccine can prevent an infection if it’s given within 14 days after exposure.

Symptoms can develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure.

Those symptoms can include yellow eyes or skin, fever, nausea, stomach ache or loss of appetite.

-with files from Heide Pearson and Amy Judd