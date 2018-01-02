Hepatitis A clinic opens in Okotoks for those possibly exposed through donuts

Safeway customers who purchased donuts from bulk bins at the grocery store located at 610 Big Rock Lane in Okotoks between Dec. 1 and 21 are being urged to monitor themselves for possible signs of hepatitis A.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said on its website Saturday that a food handler at the Safeway was confirmed to have the illness.

Therefore, anyone who consumed bulk donuts in that 21-day timeframe may have been exposed.

READ MORE: Alberta Safeway food handler found to have hepatitis A: AHS

Hepatitis A is a virus-caused infection of the liver. It is spread through the fecal-oral route and individuals typically contract it through direct contact with an infected person. People can also contract hepatitis A by consuming food or water that’s been contaminated.

“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,” medical officer of health Dr. David Strong said.

“As a precaution, anyone who consumed unpackaged donuts produced at this location between Dec. 1 and 21 is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms for 50 days since those products were consumed.”

AHS said the Safeway location has since been cleaned, inspected and approved for operation and there is no further risk of exposure.

Because an immunization is only effective within two weeks of a potential exposure, an immunization clinic is being offered to people who consumed the donuts between Dec. 19 and 21. Immunizing those who ate the donuts before Dec. 19 would not be effective, AHS said.

The clinics are being held at Okotoks Health and Wellness located at the Centre 11 Cimarron Common at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed is asked to contact Health Link at 811 for assessment of exposure date before going to the clinic.

READ MORE: Hepatitis A pineapple chunks recall expands to other products

The illness can start to present symptoms anywhere within 15 to 50 days after exposure, but AHS said individuals typically start to see signs within 28 to 30 days. Individuals can be infectious one to two weeks before symptoms present.

Symptoms to look for include: tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later.

Hepatitis A has no specific treatment.