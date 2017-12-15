Burlington clinic patients urged to get tested for hepatitis after scare

BURLINGTON, Ont. — An Ontario municipality is urging patients of a local cosmetic surgery clinic to get tested for diseases including hepatitis after finding improper cleaning practices at the facility.

The Halton Region Health Department says it inspected the Ontario Institute of Facial Surgery earlier this month after receiving a complaint from a patient.

It says it found the clinic was not following proper infection prevention and control practices when cleaning instruments.

The health department says poorly cleaned instruments could carry a low risk of infecting patients with conditions such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV.

It says it is not aware of any infections contracted at the clinic, but is urging patients to see their doctors and get tested.

Halton Region closed the clinic for roughly a week, but reopened it on Dec. 12 saying all proper procedures are now being followed.