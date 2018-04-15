This week on Focus Montreal: April 14

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Remembering Nick Auf Der Maur

His name may not ring a bell with the younger generation, but Nick Auf Der Maur was a household name for just about any Montrealer who is over 45.

It’s been 20 years this month since the former journalist, city councillor and bon vivant passed way.

Auf Der Maur was 55-year-old when he died of cancer on April 7, 1988.

His friends gathered recently at one of his favourite downtown watering holes to remember the man who left his imprint on the city.

Among them was Montreal Gazette columnist Bill Brownstein, who joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to share his memories.

Reforming Quebec’s liquor laws

Quebec is in the process of reforming its liquor laws, some of which date back as far as prohibition.

Public consultations kicked off this week.

The aim of the reform is to simplify the permit process.

Some ideas being floated around include getting rid of an archaic rule that doesn’t allow restaurants to serve alcohol without food and allowing parents with minors to stay out on terraces longer.

Earlier this week, Éduc’alcool, an independent, not-for-profit organization made a more controversial suggestion at the hearings.

It is calling for a minimum price on alcohol, aimed at making it harder for young people to drink.

Éduc’alcool’s director general, Hubert Sacy, dropped by Focus Montreal to discuss the issue.

Meet Great Montrealer Kent Nagano



Global News continues its special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

This week we introduce Kent Nagano, conductor and music director for the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM), and learn about how he sees music and how passionately he feels about our city.

Programming for the orchestra’s 85th season is now available on the OSM website.

