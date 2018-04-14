Spinning with celebrities in Montreal to raise funds for breast cancer

There was a lot of sweat and smiles at the MAA Sporting Club in downtown Montreal Saturday at the gym’s celebrity spinning event.

Participants paid to take part in spinning classes in the company of various celebrities, including Bruny Surin, Joannie Rochette, Stephanie Horner, Annie Pelletier, and Global News entertainment columnist Jay Walker, to name a few.

The proceeds of the event went to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Quebec media personality Mitsou Gélinas has been the foundation’s spokesperson for the last 12 years.

“I’m married to it,” she joked, referring to her commitment to the cause.

Gélinas said it was the first time the foundation had organized a sports fundraiser, and credits the sporting club for the initiative.

“MAA Sporting Club just called us one day and asked if they could do something,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy, people have been here from 9 o’clock and it will continue during the whole day.”

The money raised goes towards breast cancer research and awareness and supporting cancer patients and their families.

“When you get breast cancer you feel alone,” Gélinas said. “So the foundation is here for that, to help not only the people who get it [cancer] but also the family members.”

Saturday’s spinning was also a chance for the foundation to promote healthy living.

“We’re also working on healthy lifestyle awareness and telling people that if you do three to five hours exercise a week, you might reduce your risk of cancer coming back,” Gélinas said.