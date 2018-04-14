Will Ferrell uninjured in car crash, 2 other passengers remain hospitalized

Actor Will Ferrell was reportedly uninjured in a Thursday night car crash that left two other people injured.

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle,” Ferrell’s representatives from United Talent Agency said in a statement, according to media reports.

Ferrell and a passenger were uninjured in the incident which saw the limousine SUV rollover. Mark Thompson and another passenger, identified as Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to the statement.

Ferrell is also said to be “staying close by as his friends [that] are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene, and to the hospital team that took such great care of them.”

Video released after the accident shows Ferrell being treated for minor injuries. He can also be seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

-With files from the Associated Press