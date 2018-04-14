Government, industry and consumers gather for CannabisCon

CannabisCon has taken over Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre, educating you on what legalizing marijuana means for new businesses, old businesses and consumers.

Torsten Kuenzlen, CEO of Sundial Growers and former chief marketing and commercial officer at Molson Coors, thinks Alberta is a great place for the marijuana industry.

“This is going to be a consumer growth industry like any other,” explains Kuenzlen. “Whether that’s alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, or even chocolate, we are going to approach it that way. It is a product in demand by millions of Canadian consumers and hundreds-of-millions of consumers around the world, and we found that Alberta is a great place for the business.”

There’s also talk that the alcohol and tobacco industries will be making a move into the cannabis sector and Kuenzlen thinks that would be a positive.

“I think we are only seeing the beginning of where we will be three, five and 10 years from now,” explained Kuenzlen. “I think you’ll see large global cannabis companies, [and though] counterintuitive, you might even see them buy craft brewers or bigger brewers and growers because the revenue and profit opportunity is significant.”

The two-day conference made a stop in Calgary earlier in the year and had a big turnout.

Representatives from all three levels of government and industry leaders are holding panels, information sessions, games and everything else marijuana-related.

CannabisCon wraps up Saturday.

Recreational marijuana is scheduled to be legalized this year, but no word on an exact date.