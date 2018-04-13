N.B. EMO warn of rising water levels in the coming weeks

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization says water levels will be increasing in the coming weeks due to rising temperatures.

EMO says Environment and Climate Change Canada has forecast small amounts of snow and rain over the weekend, with temperatures between -7 C and 3 C.

A rainfall warning is in effect early next week, as well.

“Localized flooding may occur in areas where drainage systems are blocked by ice and snow,” New Brunswick EMO said in a news release Friday.

EMO is asking those living along areas prone to localized flooding to take necessary precautions, including moving belongings to higher ground, avoiding banks and waterways, and to not cross the ice with vehicles.

New Brunswick EMO is also asking the public to report rising water levels to them.