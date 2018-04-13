Canada
April 13, 2018 6:38 pm

N.B. EMO warn of rising water levels in the coming weeks

Farmland is flooded and houses are surrounded by the flood waters of the St. John River in Maugerville south of Fredericton, on Sunday, May 7, 2017. NBEMO is advising people living near the St. John River and its tributaries to remain on alert in the coming days as water levels are near or above flood stage in many regions.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization says water levels will be increasing in the coming weeks due to rising temperatures.

EMO says Environment and Climate Change Canada has forecast small amounts of snow and rain over the weekend, with temperatures between -7 C and 3 C.

A rainfall warning is in effect early next week, as well.

“Localized flooding may occur in areas where drainage systems are blocked by ice and snow,” New Brunswick EMO said in a news release Friday.

EMO is asking those living along areas prone to localized flooding to take necessary precautions, including moving belongings to higher ground, avoiding banks and waterways, and to not cross the ice with vehicles.

New Brunswick EMO is also asking the public to report rising water levels to them.

