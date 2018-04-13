More than 27,500 donor registrations in Manitoba inspired by Logan Boulet

The Manitoba government said more than 4,500 people in the province have signed up online to become organ and tissue donors over the past week.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the surge in registrations is due to the example of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet, whose organs were donated following his death in last week’s bus crash involving the Saskatchewan hockey team.

As of April 13, the provincial donor registry has more than 27,500 registrations.

Goertzen said the province hopes to keep the generosity going and get 30,000 Manitobans registered by April 30th.