Canada
April 13, 2018 6:30 pm

More than 27,500 donor registrations in Manitoba inspired by Logan Boulet

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government said more than 4,500 people in the province have signed up online to be organ and tissue donors over the past week, thanks to Logan Boulet.

Humboldt Broncos
A A

The Manitoba government said more than 4,500 people in the province have signed up online to become organ and tissue donors over the past week.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the surge in registrations is due to the example of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet, whose organs were donated following his death in last week’s bus crash involving the Saskatchewan hockey team.

READ MORE: The ‘Logan Boulet effect’: Humboldt Broncos player’s family feels pride, heartbreak in wake of tragic death

As of April 13, the provincial donor registry has more than 27,500 registrations.

Goertzen said the province hopes to keep the generosity going and get 30,000 Manitobans registered by April 30th.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bus Crash
Crash
Health Minister
Humboldt
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt bus crash
Kelvin Goertzen
logan boulet
Manitoba
Manitobans
Organ Donations
Organ Donor
Provincial donor registry
tissue donor
Tissue donors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News