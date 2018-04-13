Federal, provincial investments will create affordable housing in Peterborough and beyond

Just over $10 million will create affordable housing units for over 80 families, seniors, people with disabilities and indigenous people. Of those 82 units, 42 will be within the city of Peterborough, Lindsay and Haliburton.

The announcement took place at the official opening of Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services on Monaghan Road, a former fire hall that was redeveloped to provide 11 units of affordable housing for Indigenous residents.

Dr. Dawn Lovell Harvard, director of Trent University’s First Peoples House of Learning, was emotionally moved by the announcement.

“For every family that we’re making a difference [for], we’re making a difference for all of our people,” Harvard said.

Another Peterborough project receiving 5 new units is Shared Dreams for Independent Learning, located at The Mount Community Centre, where adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities will stay. Christine Cannon, founder of Shared Dreams, says she finally feels hopeful for her son who is living with a disability.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Cannon. “It’s an overwhelming feeling. As a parent who five years ago lived in fear of where my son was going to live as an adult, this gives hope.”

Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal says the goal is to end chronic homelessness in Ontario by 2025. It’s hoped places like this will help make that happen.