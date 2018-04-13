Move over, Dr. Phil: CKWS TV ‘will be a fully Global station’ starting this fall

Instead of shows like Dr. Phil and The Voice, CKWS Television will bring its viewers Survivor and Big Brother Canada starting this fall.

“CKWS will be a fully Global station,” Senior Vice-President of Global News Troy Reeb announced on Thursday, addressing members of the Kingston Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting on Thursday.

The news department at CKWS has already been part of Global News since early 2016.

CKWS News and Operations Manager Jay Westman says the change makes sense, and marks the beginning of a new era.

“This is the first time in our 64-year history that a national television network has decided to invest in Kingston,” said Westman.

“Until now, we’ve had to depend on affiliation and program supply agreements for our non-news content, but now we’re part of a bigger family, and a bigger plan for the future.”

Reeb also told the Chamber that “CKWS will be here for a long time to come, and that’s a good thing for Kingston,” pointing to the importance of having a strong news presence.

The exact date of the change has yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be early September at the latest.