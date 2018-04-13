Whiteout conditions expected on Minnesota highways for travelling Jet fans

A whiteout could be following Winnipeg Jets fans to the Twin Cities.

The forecast is calling for a winter storm to dump up from 15 to 40 centimetres on Minneapolis/St. Paul Friday night through Saturday with wind gusts near 60 or 70 km/h. Winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings are in place across much of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, “the best chance for whiteouts will be late Friday night”.

The winter storm warning is in effect for 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Like Winnipeg, the Wild is planning an outdoor party of sorts. Fans going might want to bring an extra jersey or two.