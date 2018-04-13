St. Albert cab driver facing child exploitation charges

A St. Albert cab driver is facing a number of charges related to child exploitation after a lengthy investigation involving several police teams.
St. Albert RCMP said in a release on Friday that a man would allegedly provide rides and gifts and contact teenage girls via his cell phone in an attempt to form a sexual relationship.
Police believe the man allegedly provided rides to other teenagers so there may be other victims.
Imam Buksh, 68, is facing five charges that include transmitting child pornography, luring a child for a sexual purpose, make arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child, attempt to commit a sexual assault on a child and counsel to attempt to commit sexual interference.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or the local police department. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
The Internet Child Exploitation Unit from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team assisted in the investigation.
