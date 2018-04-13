commissioner
April 13, 2018 2:12 pm

N.B. official languages commissioner Katherine d’Entremont announces her retirement

By Global News

Katherine d'Entremont is seen in this undated photograph.

Global News files
A A

New Brunswick’s commissioner of official languages will be retiring in July.

Executive director Hugues Beaulieu made the announcement on behalf of Katherine d’Entremont in a press release Friday.

READ MORE: New Brunswick language commissioner calls for more government officials to be bilingual

Story continues below

Beaulieu said d’Entremont stated in a letter to the speaker of the legislature that following a 37-year public service career, it is “time for other pursuits.”

“I wish to express my appreciation to all New Brunswickers who call on the services of the Office”, d’Entremont said in the letter. “Their complaints allow us to highlight problems with the administration of the Official Languages Act and make recommendations aimed at ensuring public services of equal quality in both official languages.”

READ MORE: Constitutional case over bilingual school busing in New Brunswick gets underway

D’Entremont was appointed New Brunswick’s commissioner of official languages in June 2013. Beaulieu says she will present her fifth and final Annual Report in June 2018.

She is set to retire on July 22.
Report an error
commissioner
Hugues Beaulieu
Katherine D’Entremont
Legislature
New Brunswick
Official Languages
Speaker
Speaker of the Legislature

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News