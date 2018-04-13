N.B. official languages commissioner Katherine d’Entremont announces her retirement

New Brunswick’s commissioner of official languages will be retiring in July.

Executive director Hugues Beaulieu made the announcement on behalf of Katherine d’Entremont in a press release Friday.

Beaulieu said d’Entremont stated in a letter to the speaker of the legislature that following a 37-year public service career, it is “time for other pursuits.”

“I wish to express my appreciation to all New Brunswickers who call on the services of the Office”, d’Entremont said in the letter. “Their complaints allow us to highlight problems with the administration of the Official Languages Act and make recommendations aimed at ensuring public services of equal quality in both official languages.”

D’Entremont was appointed New Brunswick’s commissioner of official languages in June 2013. Beaulieu says she will present her fifth and final Annual Report in June 2018.

She is set to retire on July 22.