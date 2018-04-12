With charity marathon, murdered Oak Bay girls’ mom says they’ll run ‘alongside us in spirit’

The mother of two girls murdered in Oak Bay on Christmas Day has launched a fundraising campaign in their honour.

Their father, Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, is facing two charges of second-degree murder in the case.

Police found six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry dead in his apartment after he failed to drop them off with their mother as scheduled.

“On Christmas Day, my beloved girls were taken from me and their father, Andrew Berry, has been arrested and charged in their deaths,” Sarah Cotton wrote on her fundraising page.

“Along with myself, my family, friends and many others in the Victoria community and beyond are devastated, shocked and overwhelmed with grief at this senseless and futile tragedy.”

Cotton said she’s now starting the campaign in the memory of her girls with an eye to preventing future tragedies, and as a way to grapple with her own pain.

“I will be running in the BMO Vancouver Half Marathon on May 6, 2018 as part of my healing and in honour of my girls,” she wrote.

“I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit.”

Half of the money raised will go to the Mary Manning Centre, which offers counselling and works to prevent child abuse.

“My hope is that through raising money for this important organization, waitlists can be reduced and access to counselling is more immediate,” Cotton said.

The remaining funds will go to support the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund that has been set up at the Christ Church Cathedral School which Chloe attended, and which Aubrey was slated to start next fall.

By 7 p.m. on Thursday, the fundraiser had attracted more than $17,000 in donations.

Many donors also took time to post heartfelt messages of support.

“Your strength and commitment will carry you through not only the sadness but the run,” wrote one donor.

“Our whole family wishes you the love, peace, and healing you so deserve Sarah. Thinking of your little angels running with you, always in your heart, soul, and memory,” added another.

“Thank you for this. Chloe was a wonderful student who I will never forget – such a bright spirit and an inquisitive, quick mind. I feel blessed to have taught her!” wrote a third.

Andrew Berry remains in custody, with a court date set in June.