Memorial scholarship established in the name of Oak Bay girls killed on Christmas Day

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund has been established at the Victoria Foundation for scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School.

Rep Lab Communications owner Trisha Lees, who said she set up the fund, declined to comment.

Donations can be made by cheque, phone, or online to the Victoria Foundation.

READ MORE: Father of Oak Bay sisters found dead on Christmas Day appears in court

4-year old Aubrey and 6-year-old Chloe were found dead in their father’s apartment.

43-year old Andrew Robert Douglas Berry has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to their deaths.