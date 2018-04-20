Rick Zamperin: Canada is Humboldt Strong

Two weeks ago, the lives of 30 people – in reality, countless of others – changed forever.

Sixteen people lost their lives as a result of a horrific collision on April 6 between a transport truck and a bus that was carrying the Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team to a playoff game near Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

The tragedy has rocked the community of Humboldt, Saskatchewan to its core and the ripple effect has been felt from coast to coast, and beyond.

How else, in 12 days I might add, could a Canadian record $15 million be donated to a GoFundMe page that was created to support the crash victims and their families?

Over 142,000 donations have been made from more than 80 countries around the world.

The original goal was $5,000.

Incredible.

READ MORE: Canadian country music stars taking part in Humboldt Broncos tribute concert

The team announced that funds donated through the GoFundMe campaign will be transferred to a newly created non-profit called the Humboldt Memorial Fund and would be used to pay the expenses of the victims’ families.

Last Thursday, I wore my Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs sweater to work with pride, and not because the Leafs were embarking on their first round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

No, it was jersey day. A national show of support for the Broncos, and it was glorious.

Our radio station, like thousands of workplaces across this magnificent country, was awash in jerseys of all colours, sizes and sports.

Organ donation registrations are way up after we learned about the amazing gift of life Broncos player Logan Boulet provided to six people.

Canadians have also left hockey sticks on their porches to pay tribute to the players, 10 of whom died in the crash.

The outpouring of support has been breathtaking and further proof that Canada is the best country on the planet.