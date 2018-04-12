BC Liquor Store employees not allowed to break dress code for #JerseysforHumboldt

As the world continues to share their pictures wearing sport jerseys in support of those affected by the Humboldt Broncos crash that killed 16 people, employees of B.C. ‘s government liquor stores were asked not to join in.

In a memo, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch told employees they were “allowed” to wear green and yellow ribbons instead of sports jerseys to show their support.

When asked why employees were not allowed to join Jersey Day, the branch told Global News that employees are required to wear a uniform when working.

“The uniform allows customers to easily identify our employees if they need assistance while they are shopping in one of our stores,” said spokesperson Dixon Tam.

“We are a retail operation and we think it would be confusing for our customers if they needed assistance in one of our stores and they weren’t able to find someone who worked at the store.”

Tam said they also made employees aware that they could donate to the GoFundMe campaign to help the victims’ families.

The memo was distributed to the workers of the nearly 200 locations across the province.

The initiative #JerseysforHumboldt was first proposed on Facebook by a group of hockey parents in the province as a way to honour the Saskatchewan junior hockey team.