Kingston stands with Humboldt Broncos on ‘Jersey Day’

Canadians changed their attire on Thursday in a show of overwhelming support for the victims of the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan.

From offices to classrooms, people wore their favourite hockey jersey in a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.

Students in the Kingston area remembered the 16 lives lost on this national “Jersey Day.”

“That could have been me in a few years, that could have been one of my friends, said Ryleigh Arnold, a Grade 8 student at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic School in West Kingston.

“I have friends who are 16 years old, my friend’s siblings are around that age, that could have been us. I feel very sorry for those families because their children didn’t have enough time to experience life to the fullest.”

Frontenac and other secondary schools in the city also did their share. Whether it was hockey sticks outside a number of classrooms or a banner to be signed and sent off out West, older students wanted others to know they care as well.

“It’s been really great to come together and show that a community so far away in another part of the country, we’re there and we’re sending our prayers and condolences and they’re in our thoughts right now,” said Marie-Ange Kanellos, a Grade 12 student at Frontenac.

“Humboldt Strong” — definitely the message from many folks in the Limestone City on this day.