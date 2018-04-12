‘It was really touching’: St. Thomas High School students inspired by Terry Fox’s legacy

Students at St. Thomas High School took a break from their usual classes to hear an inspiring story in persistence.

On the anniversary of the day Terry Fox began his journey across Canada, his brother, Fred Fox, spoke at the Pointe-Claire school.

Fred recounted how Terry was able to run for dozens of kilometres a day, on a prosthetic leg.

Even though he was tired and sick, his determination to raise awareness and funds for cancer research kept him going.

Just like his brother, Fox wants everyone to know that anyone can make a difference.

“He wasn’t the best athlete, he wasn’t the best student in class — he was the hardest worker, he was the most determined,” Fox said.

“I think Terry shows us that anything is possible if we try.”

Although it’s been 38 years since Terry Fox embarked on his journey across Canada, his story still resonates, and for St. Thomas High School students, now more than ever.

“We’ve heard other people tell it, but to hear someone who was there the entire way, it was something else, it was really touching,” Secondary 5 student Marco Durante said.

St. Thomas High-School has been participating in the Terry Fox Run for more than a decade.

In fact, they set the record for most funds raised by a school in the province.

However, students say hearing the story directly from the icon’s brother really made them understand what Terry Fox’s legacy is all about.