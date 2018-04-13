Kingston woman crashes car into homes on Concession Street

Kingston police are trying to determine what happened to cause a motorist to crash into two homes on Thursday.

Police say the collision happened just before noon on Concession Street, just east of Alfred Street.

According to police, a female driver lost control of her silver sedan. The car then jumped the median, went across the street and hit two houses.

The foundation of one house was seriously damaged and firefighters worked for a couple of hours to stabilize it so it wouldn’t collapse.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.