April 12, 2018 10:17 am
Updated: April 12, 2018 10:22 am

Halifax police release video, photos of suspect in downtown bar stabbing

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man captured in video and photos in relation to the stabbings that occurred at The Toothy Moose on March 18.

Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify a man in relation to a stabbing at The Toothy Moose and have released images from inside the bar in hopes someone recognizes him.

Police say the stabbing happened at 1 a.m. on March 18 inside the downtown bar.

Police on scene on Argyle Street following a stabbing inside The Toothy Moose on March 18.

Steve Silva/ Global News

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man also suffered a minor stab wound in the incident.

Police say they later discovered a third man was also stabbed during the incident.

Video and photos released today show a man gesturing and speaking to someone inside the bar.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man captured in video and photos in relation to the stabbings that occurred at The Toothy Moose on March 18.

Provided/ Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

