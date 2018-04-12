Halifax police release video, photos of suspect in downtown bar stabbing

Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify a man in relation to a stabbing at The Toothy Moose and have released images from inside the bar in hopes someone recognizes him.

Police say the stabbing happened at 1 a.m. on March 18 inside the downtown bar.

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man also suffered a minor stab wound in the incident.

Police say they later discovered a third man was also stabbed during the incident.

Video and photos released today show a man gesturing and speaking to someone inside the bar.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

