Traffic concerns nixes daycare proposal in Cabbagetown

The owners of a 130-year-old heritage building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood will not be allowed to turn it into a daycare after city officials refused to alter zoning rules due to traffic concerns.

Panel members at the Toronto and East York committee said Wednesday the lack of parking and increased traffic flow in the area posed a safety issue.

The plan for the daycare facility, located at 461 Sackville St., was to provide spaces for 82 children with up to 18 staff members.

Some residents complained the corner in which the multi-dwelling unit is situated is too narrow and will not be easily accessible for parents who drop off and pick up their children.

The property’s owners told Global News the process of getting approval to convert the building into a childcare facility has been complex, time-consuming and expensive.

The zoning application received many letters of support, but even more letters of objection, primarily due to traffic concerns and the lack of parking.

