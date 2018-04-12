Humboldt Broncos tribute and fundraiser to take place in Kelowna on Thursday

A hockey game to raise money for survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and their families is being organized for Thursday in Kelowna.

Former NHL players Todd Simpson, Wade Redden and Jordin Tootoo will be the honourary coaches watching over teams that are set to wear Humboldt Bronco-coloured jerseys.

“There will be kids, ages 16-20, playing a short, one-hour game,” organizer Tamilee Finley said in a media release issued Wednesday night.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. at the Capital News Centre. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to a GoFundMe campaign in support of the Broncos.

“The game of hockey brings Canadian communities together, celebrating victories and agonizing over defeats,” Finley said. “This Thursday, a group of boys will lace up their skates and invite us to watch the game we love, while we pray for those affected by this tragic event.”

Sixteen people were killed last week when the Humboldt Broncos bus crashed while on the way to Nipiwan for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game.

Finley said the event is planned as a healing experience and an opportunity to send prayers to those in need.

The game is one of three events that will pay respect to the Broncos in the Central Okanagan on Thursday.

A gathering for a moment of silence is taking place in the Prospera Place parking lot at 4:15 p.m.

The BCHL West Kelowna Warriors are also hosting a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in the Royal Lepage Place courtyard.