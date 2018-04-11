Crime
April 11, 2018 9:33 pm
Updated: April 11, 2018 9:44 pm

Man charged with manslaughter in death of Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre in November 2017.

File / Global News
A A

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Nov. 2, 2017.

READ MORE: Inmate assaulted at Saskatoon Correctional Centre dies in hospital

Initially, the 29-year-old and a second suspect were charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 23, 2017, when the alleged assault took place. Ten days later, Cornell Henry, 41, died in hospital from his injuries.

READ MORE: Charges laid after Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate assaulted

The 29-year-old will appear in court on April 24.

The second person facing charges in this case, a 24-year-old man, will appear in court on April 19.



This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Angie Mellen, 2018

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Assault
Inmate
Manslaughter
Manslaughter Charges
Saskatoon Correction Centre Inmate
Saskatoon Correction Centre Inmate Assault
Saskatoon Correction Centre Inmate Death
Saskatoon Correctional Centre
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News