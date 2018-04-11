Man charged with manslaughter in death of Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Nov. 2, 2017.

READ MORE: Inmate assaulted at Saskatoon Correctional Centre dies in hospital

Initially, the 29-year-old and a second suspect were charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 23, 2017, when the alleged assault took place. Ten days later, Cornell Henry, 41, died in hospital from his injuries.

READ MORE: Charges laid after Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate assaulted

The 29-year-old will appear in court on April 24.

The second person facing charges in this case, a 24-year-old man, will appear in court on April 19.