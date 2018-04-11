Man charged with manslaughter in death of Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate
A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Nov. 2, 2017.
READ MORE: Inmate assaulted at Saskatoon Correctional Centre dies in hospital
Initially, the 29-year-old and a second suspect were charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 23, 2017, when the alleged assault took place. Ten days later, Cornell Henry, 41, died in hospital from his injuries.
READ MORE: Charges laid after Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate assaulted
The 29-year-old will appear in court on April 24.
The second person facing charges in this case, a 24-year-old man, will appear in court on April 19.
This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Angie Mellen, 2018
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.