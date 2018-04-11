Crime
April 11, 2018 9:32 pm
Updated: April 11, 2018 9:38 pm

Man wanted for aggravated assault of child: Saskatoon police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Saskatoon police are looking for Andrew Paul Chatsis, 30, who is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault against an 11-month-old child.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in finding Andrew Paul Chatsis, 30, who is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault against an 11-month-old child.

The alleged incident happened on April 5 in the 100-block of Avenue U South.

Chatsis is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall, with a slim build. Chastis has two scars, one above his left eyebrow and one on his left forearm.

Police said he often goes by Andrew Cuthand.

Anyone with information on Chatsis is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



