Search for missing mom leads police to East Vancouver property

Vancouver police may have a break in the search for an East Vancouver mom who disappeared more than three months ago.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has confirmed that it is executing a search warrant on a property on East 15th Avenue near Clark Drive, in relation to the disappearance of Su Yi Liang.

READ MORE: Su Yi Liang disappearance: Police divers return to comb waters off New Brighton Park

Police said they have made no arrests in the case, and they’re staying tight-lipped about what led them to the property.

Liang disappeared on Jan. 8, but was not reported missing until two days later when she failed to pick her kids up from school.

The VPD said her grey, electric BMW i3 was seen being driven near New Brighton Park “within hours of her disappearance.”

The car was found parked near the Rupert Pitch and Putt three days later.

READ MORE: VPD search for more evidence in mysterious disappearance of Vancouver mom

On two occasions, police divers returned to New Brighton Park and scoured the waters of Burrard Inlet for evidence near the Second Narrows Bridge.

Police said they searched Liang’s home, and at one point took a man into custody for questioning.

He was later released.

READ MORE: Vancouver police deem 37-year-old woman’s disappearance suspicious

Investigators have also said that they have found evidence that suggests Liang may not be found alive.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.