Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

A 60-year-old Canadian humanitarian worker and former United Nations staff member was arrested in Nepal and is under investigation for child sex crimes, according to police.

Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police (CIB) confirmed to Global News that Peter John Dalglish was arrested Saturday on suspicion of pedophilia.

CIB Chief Pushkar Karki explained to Global News the case against Dalglish is before the court and he “is being investigated for child sexual exploitation abuse.”

According to police, Dalglish was taken from a home in a district north of Kathmandu. Police said in a statement two girls, 12 and 14 years old, were “rescued” from the home.

Police allege children were lured with a promise of education and foreign travel before they were sexually abused.

Authorities said in the statement they are investigating whether more children may have been victims.

The Canadian government confirmed the arrest of a Canadian national in Nepal, but provided few details citing the Privacy Act.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of the arrest of a Canadian citizen in Nepal,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Consular services are being provided. Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

Dalglish’s humanitarian work stretches back decades. The London, Ont., native worked as a UN representative in Afghanistan and in Nepal before leaving to join a non-government organization.

A spokesperson for the UN confirmed to Global News Dalglish was no longer affiliated with the global organization.

“We stand strongly against any sexual abuse,” Stephane Dujarric said in an email. “Any allegations need to be thoroughly investigated.”

In 2016, then-governor general David Johnston inducted Dalglish as a member of the Order of Canada, for “his efforts to alleviate child poverty worldwide, notably by establishing and leading Street Kids International.”

Dalglish, along with two partners, launched Street Kids International in 1988, a charity that focused on helping street youth to lead better lives. In 1994, Street Kids International received the Peter F. Drucker Award for Non-Profit Innovation.

In 2008, Dalglish received an honorary degree from Dalhousie University in recognition for “his visionary work helping children around the world.”