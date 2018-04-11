Meet Link, Lazer and Lux: 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest winners announced

Link, Lazer, Luke, Lux and Lilly are just five of the 13 names picked as part of the annual RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

The 13 puppies were born throughout the year at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta.

Each year the RCMP puts out a call for names of the same letter, going down the alphabet. Last year’s contest featured pups with names starting with the letter “K.” Some of the winners included Kazoo, Koda and Kato.

Names were suggested by boys and girls from every province and territory in the country. The RCMP said they received nearly 15,000 submissions for the contest but only one name from each area is chosen.

The winning puppy names, along with the child who chose it, are:

Lance : Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario)

: Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario) Lazer : Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick)

: Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick) Lenyx : Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon)

: Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon) Lexi : Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador)

: Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador) Lilly : Kaitlyn Szulc (Langley, British Columbia)

: Kaitlyn Szulc (Langley, British Columbia) Link : Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories)

: Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories) Logan : Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta)

: Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta) Loki : Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

: Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut) Lola : Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island)

: Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island) Lucy : Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan)

: Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan) Luke : Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba)

: Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba) Luna : Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)

: Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia) Lux : Arielle Provencher (Montreal, Quebec)

The lucky winners will receive a laminated eight by 10-inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called “Justice” and an RCMP baseball cap.

According to the RCMP, 94 per cent of the German Shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC, located south of Red Deer in central Alberta.