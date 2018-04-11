Canada
April 11, 2018 12:12 pm

Meet Link, Lazer and Lux: 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest winners announced

By Online Journalist  Global News

Lilly, one of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year.

Supplied by RCMP
A A

Link, Lazer, Luke, Lux and Lilly are just five of the 13 names picked as part of the annual RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

The 13 puppies were born throughout the year at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta.

Lazer and Luke, two of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year.

Supplied by RCMP

Each year the RCMP puts out a call for names of the same letter, going down the alphabet. Last year’s contest featured pups with names starting with the letter “K.” Some of the winners included Kazoo, Koda and Kato.

READ MORE: Meet the newest members of the RCMP — 13 cute ‘K’ puppies

Link, one of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year.

Supplied by RCMP

Names were suggested by boys and girls from every province and territory in the country. The RCMP said they received nearly 15,000 submissions for the contest but only one name from each area is chosen.

READ MORE: What should the names of the RCMP’s newest puppy recruits be?

The winning puppy names, along with the child who chose it, are:

  • Lance : Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario)
  • Lazer : Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick)
  • Lenyx : Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon)
  • Lexi : Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • Lilly : Kaitlyn Szulc (Langley, British Columbia)
  • Link : Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories)
  • Logan : Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta)
  • Loki : Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)
  • Lola : Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island)
  • Lucy : Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan)
  • Luke : Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba)
  • Luna : Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
  • Lux : Arielle Provencher (Montreal, Quebec)

The lucky winners will receive a laminated eight by 10-inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called “Justice” and an RCMP baseball cap.

Lazer and Lux, two of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year.

Supplied by RCMP

According to the RCMP, 94 per cent of the German Shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC, located south of Red Deer in central Alberta.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Innisfail
Name the Puppy
Name the Puppy contest
RCMP
RCMP dogs
RCMP Name the Puppy
RCMP Name the Puppy Contest
RCMP police dog service training centre
RCMP police dogs
RCMP Puppies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News