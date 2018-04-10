Where and when you can pay tribute to victims of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

An outpouring of support has been felt across Canada and the world after 15 people were killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus on Friday afternoon in Saskatchewan.

Since the crash, people in the hockey community and beyond have shown their support in a number of ways, including leaving hockey sticks on their front porch. On Thursday, people across the country are encouraged to wear hockey jerseys to school and work, as another public show of support.

READ MORE: Canadians are leaving their hockey sticks on front porches to pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos

As of Tuesday morning, more than $7 million had been raised for those affected by the crash through a GoFundMe account.

A vigil was held at the Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt on Sunday night, where thousands of people gathered to grieve together. Several other vigils are being planned in communities across the country this week, as people come together to support those affected by the tragedy.

READ MORE: Powerful photos show a grieving Humboldt as a nation mourns horrific tragedy

British Columbia

Coquitlam

A vigil will be held in Coquitlam, where those in attendance are invited to wear hockey jerseys.

When: Thursday, April 12

Where: Poirier Main Rink, located at 633 Poirier St. in Coquitlam

Time: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT

Organized by: Coquitlam Minor Hockey and Minor Lacrosse

Port Alberni

Flowers are being collected at a vigil in Port Alberni on Thursday night.

When: Thursday, April 12

Where: Alberni Valley Multiplex, 3737 Roger St., Port Alberni

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Organized by: Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Alberta

Spruce Grove

Two former members of the Parkland Athletic Club, Parker Tobin and Conner Lukan, were killed in the crash. The club will hold a ceremony to honour their lives and retire the players’ numbers.

When: Wednesday, April 11

Where: Grant Fuhr Arena, 9 Agrena Rd, Spruce Grove

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. MT

Organized by: Parkland Athletic Club

Watch below: Alberta hockey community grieves loss of Parker Tobin, Stony Plain teen killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Edmonton

The Canadian Athletic Club will host a public gathering and open skate to honour the Humboldt Broncos and everyone affected by the crash. Organizers are asking for a $5 donation from those who want to skate, which will go towards the Broncos organization, although no one will be turned away.

When: Thursday, April 12

Where: Canadian Athletic Club, 14645 – 142 St. Edmonton

Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. MT

Organized by: Hockey Edmonton, Canadian Athletic Club, Knights Of Columbus Hockey Club, Maple Leaf Athletic Club and Southside Athletic Club

Airdrie

A rally will be held Friday to support Airdrie’s Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the crash.

When: Friday, April 13

Where: Chinook Winds Park, outdoor rink, 2525 Chinook Winds Drive S.W.

Time: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Paralyzed from Saskatchewan bus crash, Ryan Straschnitzki plots return to ice

St. Albert

The mayor of St. Albert said plans for a public memorial are in the works. More details will be released in the coming days. For now, books of condolence have been set up in the lobby of lobby of St. Albert Place at 5 St. Anne St. for people to share messages, memories and stories.

Green/yellow ribbons popping up all over #stalbert including in lobby of City Hall. There will be condolence books set up soon 4 residents to express their sympathy, share memories & stories.

Plans for a memorial are developing. I will let everyone know as soon as I have details pic.twitter.com/waSx1xRzoc — Cathy Heron (@CathyHeron) April 9, 2018

Ontario

Markham

Markham residents are invited to join the mayor and members of council for a public vigil, where attendees are also asked to wear hockey jerseys if they can. They are also asked to bring hockey sticks and other memorabilia to leave at the Peace Flame outside the Markham Civic Centre.

When: Wednesday, April 11

Where: Markham Civic Centre, 101 Town Centre Blvd., Markham

Time: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Organized by: City of Markham and Mayor Frank Scarpitti

Northwest Territories

Yellowknife

The Yellowknife Minor Hockey Association is hosting a small ceremony, hockey game, silent auction and raffle on Sunday. Those attending are asked to wear a hockey jersey if they can. A drop box will be available for those who want to send cards or noted to the Humboldt Broncos.

When: Sunday, April 15

Where: Ed Jeske Arena, Yellowknife Multiplex

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. MT

Entry: By donation

Organized by: Yellowknife Minor Hockey Association

Watch below: The parents of Ryan Straschnitzki, one of the Humboldt Broncos players injured in Friday’s bus crash, say their son is paralyzed from the waist down, but say he’s strong and a fighter.

If you know of a vigil happening in your community, please send the details — including the date, time, location and organizer — to Caley Ramsay.