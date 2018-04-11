Tim Hortons Field to host Up-Front Lineman Camp

Registration is now open for the 11th annual Up-Front Lineman Camp at Tim Hortons Field.

Offensive linemen between the ages of 13 and 18 can register on the Jason Riley Upfront Camp Facebook page.

Riley says players will learn the fundamentals of pass blocking and run blocking, and the philosophy behind it.

He says the non-competitive camp also includes a keynote speaker and a tour of Tim Hortons Field.

The camp, which costs $50, includes coaching from Tiger-Cats players, coaches and alumni.

The camp runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5.