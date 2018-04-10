Donald Trump slams FBI raid on lawyer Michael Cohen, saying ‘attorney–client privilege is dead!’

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on the office of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Tuesday morning saying that “attorney–client privilege is dead!”

On Monday, federal agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who claims she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

“A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!” Trump tweeted.

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Angered by the raid, Trump called the move a “disgrace” and that federal agents “broke into” the office of his personal attorney. He also called special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation “an attack on our country.”

Both Trump and Cohen have denied Daniels’ claim.

“It’s a disgrace. It’s frankly a real disgrace. It’s an attack on our country in a true sense,” Trump told reporters Monday. “It’s an attack on what we all stand for. So when I saw this, when I heard it, I heard it like you did, I said ‘that is really now in a whole new level of unfairness.'”

Asked whether he would fire Mueller, Trump said “we’ll see what happens.”

Trump can’t fire Mueller directly. But he could order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel’s probe, to end it.

–with a file from the Associated Press