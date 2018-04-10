Man dead after stabbing at east-end Toronto convenience store: police
Toronto police say a man in his 20s is dead following a stabbing at an east-end Toronto convenience store.
Police said they responded to a call around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven located near Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive.
Officers arrived on the scene and located a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said there was a fight between two people prior to the stabbing.
Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.
Authorities said there is surveillance video inside the store and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
