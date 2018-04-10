Trailer for Amy Schumer’s ‘I Feel Pretty’ pulled after Langley dad calls it too racy

Cineplex is making some changes to its trailer lineup in B.C. in the wake of a complaint from a Langley father.

It happened after Mike Mitchell took his nine-year-old daughter to see a Saturday afternoon showing of The Miracle Season at the Cineplex Colossus last weekend.

The film is rated PG, due to “some thematic elements” that kids might have a tough time with.

But before the movie started, the theatre showed a trailer for the forthcoming Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty.

That film is rated PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language — and a little too much of that content made it into the preview, Mitchell said.

“[My wife and I] both leaned back in the seats and looked past each other with our jaws dropped going, ‘Do we cover her eyes?'” he said.

Mitchell said there were several aspects of the trailer that were inappropriate for kids as young as his, including “sexually suggestive scenes, drinking, [and] wet t-shirt contests.”

“[The Miracle Season is about the] triumph of a young girls’ volleyball team, and then prior to that I’m seeing drunken behaviour and partying by a young woman,” he said.

“I don’t want my daughter exposed to that. I don’t want my son exposed to that. It doesn’t matter the gender, it’s just not appropriate, period.”

Mitchell also raised concerns about the trailer for On Chesil Beach which showed before the film, though he was primarily upset about the Schumer trailer.

In an email to Global News, Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said the trailers were reviewed and cleared by the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Authority, but that the company was sympathetic to Mitchell’s concerns.

She added that the theatre chain would be removing the Schumer trailers from future B.C. screenings of The Miracle Season.

“While the trailers for both I Feel Pretty and On Chesil Beach are rated ‘approved,’ we always appreciate getting feedback from our guests,” Van Lange said.

“In light of the concerns will be removing the I Feel Pretty trailer from before screenings of The Miracle Season across the province.”

Van Lange said she would personally reach out to Mitchell to address his concerns.