Maritimers pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos

People in the Maritimes are paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos and the 15 people that died in a collision in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Despite the incident happening provinces away, the deaths have hit close to home for athletes in the region.

The Saint John Sea Dogs hockey team is inviting people to sign a book of condolences at Harbour Station starting on Tuesday at noon until 5 p.m. on Friday.

The team will eventually send the book and a custom jersey to Saskatchewan.

“Every time our players get on a bus, you worry. Every time they’re on the road, every time they go to northern Quebec on a trip in the winter, you worry, you constantly worry, but never in your worst thoughts do you ever imagine something so tragic, so we certainly are here for love and support,” Trevor Georgie, president of the Saint John Sea Dogs, said in Saint John.

Halifax’s municipal government said earlier in the day that Halifax City Hall will be lit up in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours. Nearby at Grand Parade, a Saskatchewan flag was raised.

A tribute was set up on a Scotia Bank Centre wall next to Brunswick Street.

Jamie Ferguson, CEO of Sport Nova Scotia, said he played a championship hockey game in Humboldt in the late 1980s.

“It’s where everybody would gather,” he said of the rink during an interview in Halifax.

“It was very clear that, as with most smaller towns, the hockey team was the focal point of the community. You could see the massive connection in the community just by the response to the team and the event when we were there.”

In Saint John’s Rockwood park, people have begun to place hockey sticks next to a monument for Saskatchewan.

It echoes a cross-Canada campaign for families to put their sticks out on their porches to pay tribute to the victims.