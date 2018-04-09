Silo topples wrong way during demolition in Denmark

The planned demolition of a silo in southern Denmark went spectacularly wrong this past Friday when the structure fell in the opposite direction as intended.

Nobody was injured as the 170-foot silo at Vordingborg Harbour fell, but it damaged a small section of an adjacent library.

Reka Fodor, a student from University College Absalon in the nearby town of Naestved, posted a video to Instagram which showed the tower briefly falling in the correct direction before slowing and eventually toppling the wrong way.

The blast had been in preparation for six months and an investigation has begun into what went wrong.

Vordingborg’s mayor, Mikael Smed, told the Ritzau news agency that dust and glass would need to be cleared up from the damaged area and a structural assessment of the damaged building carried out.