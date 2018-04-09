Vancouver Canucks hold end-of-season press conference

The Vancouver Canucks are holding their end-of-season press conference Monday morning.

The team, which did not make the playoffs, had a dramatic finale with the departure of Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

The twins were able to give fans a home thrill by scoring a game-winning goal together on Thursday before the team fell just short of victory in their last game as Canucks in Edmonton this weekend.

While celebrated for their elite hockey ability, the Sedins are also recognized for how they interacted with teammates, opponents and fans.

“I think it’s just how they treat people in general,” said Oilers winger and former Canucks player Zack Kassian. “They’re just world-class people who treat everyone with respect.”

Watch the press conference live above, starting at 9:30 a.m.