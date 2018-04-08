New parent finds support for his daughter at Kids Inclusive service

Six months ago, Colin Surgeoner was frustrated while trying to find help for his daughter, Rosalie, who was struggling to eat solid foods.

“The amount of love you have for this little thing is incredible and you want the best for them, and sometimes it’s just terrifying not knowing what to do,” Surgeoner said.

While at work at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, he saw an ad for the Kids Inclusive program. The program is a healthcare resource and referral agency that helps kids with special needs.

Surgeoner decided to get in touch with them. “They sent someone to our place and helped us out,” Surgeoner said. The help worked, as now Surgeoner’s daughter is fine.

The Children’s Treatment Centre at Hotel Dieu Hospital has helped many families. To help celebrate their work and the children they have helped, Hotel Dieu Hospital started the Kids Inclusive Walk & Run.

Now in its 22nd year, lots of families and kids in costumes participated in the walk Sunday morning.

Colin Surgeoner was showing his support by walking at the event for his daughter Rosalie.

There were about 400 participants that signed up for the event. Organizers say this is the largest turnout yet.

“We have lots of families that come to kids inclusive and this is really their event, and we’re so grateful that they’re here,” said Christine Kasserra, manager of clinical services at Kids Inclusive.

Organizers hope to raise over $30,000 this year. The money will go towards the Children’s Treatment Centre at Hotel Dieu Hospital so they can continue helping kids like Rosalie.