Former York University hockey player among victims of Humboldt bus crash

A former assistant captain for the York University Lions hockey team is one of the 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who died in a tragic bus accident in Saskatchewan Friday night.

A semi-truck collided with the Bronco’s team bus as it was on its way to play a game against the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

The York Lions released a statement Sunday morning saying the team is “saddened” by the news that 27-year-old Mark Cross, who was an assistant coach with the Broncos, was one of the victims of the crash.

“Mark was an exceptional young man, an assistant captain during his time at York and the team MVP in his fifth and final season in 2015-16,” Lions’ head coach Russ Herrington said in the statement.

Herrington, who was an assistant coach in Cross’ final year with the team, went on to describe him as a “fierce competitor who had a vibrant approach to life.’

The team said Cross graduated with a degree in kinesiology and health science in 2016.

“There was no one in the room that commanded more respect that Mark. To say we were proud that he was giving back by being a coach would be an understatement,” Herrington said.

“Mark was in his element in the hockey arena and I could think of no better mentor for junior hockey players to have than Mark Cross. He has been taken away from us much, much too soon.”

Cross also previously played for the SJHL’s Estevan Bruins in Estevan, Sask., winning the team’s Bill Shinske Ethics Award on two occasions, according to David Willberg, editor of the Estevan Mercury newspaper.

In the statement, executive director of York Athletics & Recreation Jennifer Myers called Cross a “tremendous member” and “incredible leader” of the university program.

She went on to say the crash was an “unbelievable tragedy.”

“Far too many young lives were taken from families, friends and communities far too soon.”

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire York Lions community go out to to Mark’s girlfriend Molly, his parents, family and friends, and to all those affected by this tragic event.”

The RCMP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash killed 15 people, and sent another 14 to hospital.

The victims include Broncos captain Logan Schatz along with nine other players, coach Darcy Haugun, the team’s statistician and radio play-by-play announcer and the driver of the bus.

A GoFundMe page set up for family members of the team had raised more than $3 million by Sunday afternoon.

A vigil run by community and clergy members to honour the Broncos and remember the victims will take place at 7 p.m. MT Sunday at the team’s home arena.

— With files from Rebecca Joseph

