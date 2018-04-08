Police investigate vehicle arson in LaSalle

The arson squad is investigating after two vehicles were torched in a commercial parking lot in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

Police were called to the parking lot on Lyette Street, near Jeannette Street, at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police two men were seen near the vehicles shortly before the fire began, and again fleeing the scene once the flames broke out.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the men left in a vehicle, but that a description is not yet available.

A gas tank was found near the scene, and the burned vehicles have been towed to a laboratory for forensic analysis.

Investigators are hoping to meet with the owner of the parking lot, to discuss possible motives.

The investigation is ongoing.